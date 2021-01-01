My Wife Stole My Seed Avocado Couple Pregnancy Announcement T-Shirt

This avocado pregnancy reveal outfit is perfect gift for expecting fathers, daddies to be and future dads who love keto diet and want to announce baby arrival in a funny way. Great pregnancy outfit for couples who will become parents soon Featuring two avocado halves and a cute pregnancy saying, this expecting avocado outfit is perfect to say holy guacamole we're pregnant and surprise your loving wife, a future mamacado. Show that you are good kind of fat by wearing this pregnocado clothes Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem