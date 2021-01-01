From salvadorian husband & wife - el salvador marriage

My Wife Is Salvadorian - Funny Husband Marriage Wedding Joke Premium T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Perfect design for any husband, lesbian wife, brother, sister, friend whose spouse is from El Salvador or lives in El Salvador. Created for anyone with a great sense of humor who has a happy or dysfunctional, drama filled marriage and relationship You Can't Scare Me, My Wife Is Salvadorian is perfect for a birthday, wedding anniversary or as a fun surprise. Salvadorian marriage joke: woman says to her husband while doing it: "Please say dirty things to me!" Man replies "Bath, Kitchen, Living room!" This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com