Being A Trucker Never Ends Gifts My Time Behind The Wheels Is Over-Trucker Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Are you a long distance truck driver? My Time Behind The Wheels Is Over makes the awesome trucking idea. Great design that features a semi-trailer truck. Best gift to your family and friends. Do you love your 18-wheeler, semi-trailer truck, tractor trailer or big rigs? Show your support of truckers who help move heavy loads. Awesome gift for family and friends. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only