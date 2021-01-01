My Son is a Warrior Sexual Assault Awareness Premium T-Shirt

The design shows "My Son is a Warrior" with a teal ribbon. Perfect for a father or mother whose son was suffering with sexual assault, harassment, violence and abuse. A good idea to support the ones you love at the Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Show the world that he isn't fighting alone. Wear teal to raise awareness and prevent sexual assault. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.