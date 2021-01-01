My Perfect Day Video Games Gaming My Perfect Day Video Games Funny Cool Gamer a Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

My perfect day, wake up, play video games, eat breakfast lunch dinner in 5 sleep. Cool funny humorous design for video game lovers, gamers, geeks, nerds, gamer girls, pc, console and computer gamers who enjoy humor, jokes, gaming & video game quotes Gift for a gamer who loves videos games and can't stop gaming even with lag. Great gift for a gamer who plays video games all day and night instead of going outdoors for sports or other activities 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only