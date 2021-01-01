My Password Is The Last 8 Digits Of Pi Day Joke Math Humor Raglan Baseball Tee

The graphic design features old school, retro, pixelated green text and it is suitable for men and women. The best gift idea for proud coders, computer programming experts, computer science students or internet security specialists. Novelty present for programming teachers, programming student, computer engineers, web developers, web designers, app devs, game dfevelopers, coding experts, robotics enthusiasts, automation personnel or a code monkey who loves funny coding humor. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem