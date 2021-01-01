My Pancreas Sucks! Funny Type One Diabetes Diabetic Gift Premium T-Shirt

Novelty Diabetes awareness design, T1D sucks but we manage it every day, Unicorn graphic representing the perfect blood sugar reading, (cause we all do a silly dance when we get a unicorn), and the text My Pancreas Sucks!, distressed effect. Makes a great gift idea for diaversay, World Diabetes Day, any day! Design is perfect for everyone. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.