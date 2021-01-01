Bring a little luck to your walls with this My Luck Clover Gnome Framed Canvas Art Print. You'll love this addition to your St. Patrick's Day decor! Art measures 13.73L x 1.25W x 13.73H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Black frame finish Features the phrase "You're my lucky four-leaf clover" Accented with gnomes holding hands, four-leaf clovers, and a heart Hues of green, white, and black Weight: 1.51 lbs. Made in the USA Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.