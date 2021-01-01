My Hero Is Now My Angel Glioblastoma Multiforme GBM Gift T-Shirt

My Hero Is Now My Angel - This design is ideal for men and women with special someone who died from this malignant brain tumor. Ideal outfit to spread awareness about glioblastoma multiforme. Perfect for anyone looking for glioblastoma apparel. This Grade IV Astrocytoma graphic is for people who lost their hero for fighting this most aggressive type of cancer. A present for glioblastoma multiforme advocates and supporters to wear on GBM Awareness Day or Brain Cancer Awareness Day. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem