Alterna My Hair. My Canvas. More to Love Bodifying Shampoo 8.5oz

A vegan body enhancing shampoo that creates a foundation of fullness, texture & movement, without drying hair. For most hair types. Points of difference: 1) Infused with Coconut Sugar Blend to add a high-luster and provide texture, definition & control without drying out hair. 2) Lightweight & non-drying vegan formula that provides fullness & movement 3) Formulated with Bamboo Extract to give hair a softer texture and strengthens by restoring elasticity & suppleness Key Benefits: Provides fullness & movement Enhances hair's underlying body Creates foundation for texture Safe for color-treated hair Lightweight & non-drying