From christian bible verse - awesome god
My God Is An Awesome God Christian Faith Tote Bag
Advertisement
My God Is An Awesome God Christian Faith Gift makes the ideal present to show your faith, hope, praise, and trust in the Lord, Jesus Christ. Great on Sunday mass, charity work, or Lenten Season. Do you want to show your devotion and faith in God to your family and friends? Grab this perfect religious gift for Pastors, Catholics, Baptists, and Christians. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.