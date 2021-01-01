From teeisle my favorite basketball player
My Favorite Basketball Player Calls Me Nanny - Sport Grandma Tote Bag
Advertisement
Funny basketball family clothing for any proud basketball nanny of an awesome basketball player. Great basketballer outfit for a basketball grandma who is a proud basketball fan to show their support of the favorite basketballer at the basketball game. Featuring a funny basketball wearing a cute red headband and a funny basketball nanny quote. Bball family costume for a proud basketball grandmother to show their support of the basketball boy or girl, son, daughter, grandchild and best-loved basketballer. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.