Fun Chesapeake Bay Retriever Employee Of The Month My Chesapeake Bay Retriever Named Me Employee Of The Month Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This fun My Chesapeake Bay Retriever Named Me Employee Of The Month Dog Lover is a best trainer gift is perfect for pet owner with adorable hyper or good dogs, puppy or canine. Awesome cool trainer, funny badge or design for proud fur parents. Great gift on a birthday or any occasion to someone you know who have great patience and love for their dogs or canine. Best for veterinarian, animal rescuer, foster dog lover or anyone you know a dog's mvp 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only