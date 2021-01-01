My Cats Are Really Awesome! I Love Ballroom Dancing & Cats Kitty Feline Swing Latin Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

You love ballroom dancing, and your loving felines are like angels from heaven, especially when they jump in your lap and start the purring machine, so you need to get this awesome gift item to show off to your friends and family. This item is perfect for a birthday present, for Christmas stocking stuffers, and especially for anyone who loves dancing and cats. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only