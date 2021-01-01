MaPaNoLi Design My Brain Has Way Too Many Tabs Open-Funny Pun Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

My brain has too many tabs open: Perfect gift for women, girls, mom, daughters, sister, girlfriends and anyone in your life. Your tired head and overload browser and the music just won't help. A fun outfit for work or casual Friday. A cool design for anyone who has to multi-task all the time. Great gift for birthday, Christmas or retirement to the humorous programmer or coder in your life. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only