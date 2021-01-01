G2T I Love My Firefighter My Boyfriend is Firefighter Hero Proud Fire Girlfriend Gifts Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Firefighter family art for a proud fire girlfriend of a career firefighter, volunteer firefighter or firefighter trainee. Perfect gift idea for a birthday, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day or Christmas for a proud firefighter's girlfriend to wear with pride. He Is Not Just A Firefighter He Is My Boyfriend - fire fighter family print has a firefighter, fireman badge and the Thin Red Line US flag. Great for a firefighter training graduation ceremony, parade or march. Support your awesome fireman with this art. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only