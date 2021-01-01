Lovemybello Hunde Designs My Airedale Terrier The Coolest Dog in The World Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

The My Airedale Terrier the coolest dog in the world Airedale Terrier design is perfect for any true Airedale Terrier fan. Just right for Christmas, Easter and birthdays for true Airedale Terrier fans. There are many opportunities to wear this great Airedale Terrier design. Airedale Terrier dog design with the inscription: My Airedale Terrier - the coolest dog in the world. More designs at Lovemybello dog designs on Amazon. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only