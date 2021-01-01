My 64Th Birthday 2021 The One Where I Was Social Distancing T-Shirt

This Quarantine Funny Sixty Four Years old boy or girl makes a great birthday gift. If you're born in 1957 wear this proudly on 64th birthday, show that you're ready to crush 64. None of you are invited I take care of social distancing Party Funny birthday gift with face mask, vaccine needles, doctor needles, nurse needles for your son, daughter, step son, step daughter, or your little bother sister. For all people who haven't celebrate their birthday due to the quarantine 2021. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem