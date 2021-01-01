Abyss & Habidecor - Must Bath Mat - 440 - 50x80cm

This Must Bath Mat from Abyss & Habidecor is the perfect way to complete your bathroom interior. Crafted from 100% Egyptian cotton the beautifully soft surface will caress bare feet as they walk across its surface, and is machine washable for simply care. Coloured in a charming lilac shade, its classic bordered styling will complement a variety of interiors and makes this bath mat a fabulous addition to any home. Key features: * Bath mat * Material: 100% combed Egyptian cotton * Dimensions: 50x80cm * Classically styled * Hand-tufted with the finest combed cotton * Soft lilac color * Machine washable * Luxurious 2000gsm