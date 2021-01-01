From gracie oaks
Muski Opening Tabletop Torched Wood Picture Frame
Advertisement
Display cherished memories and stylish rustic decoration around your home or office with this three-hinged tabletop torched wood opening picture frame. Acrylic panels allow a clear view of your photos while keeping them protected, and each photo can be easily switched out by opening the clasps on the back of the picture frames. This picture frame opens easily so that photos can be clearly viewed on a shelf, mantle, desk or tabletop surface.