Fraser Hill Farm 25" Musical Tabletop Lantern in Red featuring Santa Scene and Snow Function

Adorable tabletop musical snow lantern, for indoor use only, features traditional Santa sceneLightweight plastic design uses standard 115V electrical outlet - no water necessary!Brightly lit dancing snowfall with 18 white LED lights and blowing polyfoam beadsRandomly plays 25 Christmas Carols such as Silent Night, Jingle Bells and many moreAssembly required - instructions includedLights and snow work with or without music onSpeaker located in the lantern base near the on/off switchBulb Type: Two 5050 LED Strips (9 bulbs per strip)Power cord length: 11.5-ft.