American flag distressed skull gothic rock music Musical Skull Headphones House Tecno Party Mix Musician Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Musical skull skeleton with headphones mixes the really loud house music techno music music. Cool design for DJs, the next party, the next rock concert metal concert house concert techno concert and techno party. You like to listen to loud really loud music and are a fan of extraordinary scull designs? Here is the perfect graphic scull music design. At every concert, at every party you will be admired for it 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only