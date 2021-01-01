Cute Stylish Love Everything About Music Designs Musical Notes | Cool Fancy Proud Musician Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Is your heart full of love for music? Do you make people sing around you? Have this musical notes art and show off your musician pride. It's also a great have for men and women who are music teachers, band members, singers and musical instrument players. Young boys, girls, kids and funny toddlers who are would-be musicians won't look funny using this whimsical style art in music class, concerts, recitals and exhibitions. Send this as birthday or Christmas presents to guitar and piano player friends too. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only