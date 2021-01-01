From music notes musician
Music Notes Composer Musician Musical Instrument Lover Tote Bag
looking for a cool music notes? Then this musical notes drawing make a perfect appreciation theme or present idea for any occasions to your music teacher, student, music lover, musician and to all composer you know! Are you a music lover or a musician? If you have a favorite musical instrument, then this cool music design is just for you. Great gift for musicians or treble clef lover in your life! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.