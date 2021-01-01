Music is soul-relevant cool musician and sayings gift T-Shirt

Music is especially relevant to the soul, in hard times. A cool gift for musicians or for anyone who is important to music. It supports and is soul relevant for any music fan. A perfect gift for musicians or for yourself. The perfect gift idea for musicians or music fans and lovers. Suitable for any style of music such as: rock, pop, classical, techno etc. and any instrument: guitar, bass, piano, keyboard, drums, singing, trumpet, saxophone, trombone, tuba etc. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem