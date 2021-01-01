Furniture of America Musel Contemporary Marble Coffee Table, White/Gold

No other coffee table will make the same impression as this steel and faux marble white coffee table. Supported on two stylish legs, they provide an open design for an airy appearance. The rounded corners of the rectangular tabletop upgrade the aesthetics of this piece. Make this contemporary coffee table the focal point of your living room.About Furniture of America, Furniture of America® is proud to be the family friend that always has your back. We’re more than just a business. Our customer care team is part of a larger FOA community dedicated to delivering a happy home. So browse our selection and invite warmth and character into every room in your home.