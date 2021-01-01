From axolight
Muse Wall/Ceiling Light by Axolight - Color: Multicolor - Finish: Multicolor - (UPMUSE60MCXXE26)
Muse Wall/Ceiling Light from AXO Light has soft, flexible lines and comes in a vast range of energizing color. Product mounts to the wall or ceiling, supported by a white metal frame, to provide ambient light that is diffused by the silken elastic fabric shade. The fun, vibrant design of this light will provide a striking focal point and breathe life into any room it adorns. Started in Venice, Italy, in 1996, Axolight produces luminaires from a strong glass blowing heritage. Blending tradition with avant-garde, contemporary techniques, their creations are luxurious yet minimal and revel in the contrast between light and darkness. With collections like Spillray, featuring pieces that resemble upside-down glasses, and Avir, with its vibrant spirals, Axolight uses quality materials and elegant shapes to create one of a kind, memorable statements. Color: Multicolor.