Jonathan Adler - Muse Kiki's Derriere Vase

Add a surrealist design to your home with this Muse Kiki's Derriere vase from Jonathan Adler. Crafted from unglazed white matt porcelain by skilled artisans in Peru, this vase features a repeated female figure design. With large opening to hold a bunch of flowers this striking vase is ideal for creating an eye-catching floral arrangement or as a stand-alone centrepiece. A beautiful gift idea for a loved one, or to keep for yourself to update any room. Key features: * Material: porcelain * Dimensions: H23xW19cm * Produced by skilled artisans in Peru * Unglazed matte finish * Surrealism inspired design * Repeated female figure pattern