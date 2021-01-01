From red barrel studio
Muret 91" Wide Reversible Sleeper Sofa & Chaise
Advertisement
Give your living space a relaxing lounge area with this modern and on-trend Sectional Sofa, with the ability to convert into a spacious sleeper. Crafted from a solid wood frame and upholstered in a modern gray fabric, this sectional features a reversible chaise lounge that doubles as a hidden storage compartment. Classic clean-line and mod-inspired design allow it to fit right into the contemporary home, and a modern polyester blend upholstery with foam-filled cushioning makes for a comfortable lounging experience. This sectional pulls out and to extend it into a full-size sleeper for overnight guests.