From south shore
South Shore Munich 68" Wall Mounted Media Console-Weathered Oak
Advertisement
Industrial accents: the metal handle and two decorative metal brackets add an industrial touch to this wall mounted TV stand. Hole for passing cords through: a handy feature that makes cord management Easy. Say goodbye to that mess of trailing cords! Handy storage: Three adjustable shelves and two open spaces on the sides, for books and DVDs, make it easy to keep your living room neat and tidy. Munich collection: create a complete look using the other furniture in South shore’s Munich collection. 5-Year limited: South Shore is proud to stand behind this 68" Wall mounted Media console with an exclusive 5-year limited. Shop with confidence knowing your purchase is always covered.