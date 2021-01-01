From burton
Burton Multipath Utility Leggings
Burton is a proud Certified B Corporation brand dedicated to meeting high standards for sustainability and social responsibility. The Burton Multipath Utility Leggings will be your new go-to active leggings with the added benefit of wind and water resistance when your outdoor fun needs a little functional support. Next to skin, fitted styling. Pull on construction with an elastic waistband. Reflective details for a safe wear. Drop-in thigh pocket and zippered thigh pocket. DRYRIDE Ultrawick polyester and spandex blend single jersey knit mapped with nylon and spandex blend stretch-woven fabric is highly breathable and ultra-fast wicking. 92% polyester, 8% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 22 in Outseam: 35 in Inseam: 25 in Front Rise: 9 in Back Rise: 12 in Leg Opening: 8 in Product measurements were taken using size SM, inseam 33.5. Please note that measurements may vary by size.