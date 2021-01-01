From easyfashion
Easyfashion Multilevel Plush Cat Tree Big Cat Condo with Hammock for Kittens, Light Gray
*Easyfashion Multilevel Plush Cat Tree Big Cat Condo with Hammock for Kittens, Light Gray : Material: P2 grade particleboard, flannelette, sisal ropes, paper tube, plastic, and iron Color: Light Gray Overall size: 23.6x19.3x60.5in (LxWxH) Scratching board size: 23x6.7in (LxW) Hammock unfold size: 16x12.2in (LxW) Top perch size: 14x14x3.5in (LxWxThickness) Condo size: 12.2x12.2x12in (LxWxH) Door size: 7.5x8.7in (WxH) Max. weight capacity of perch/condo/hammock: 11lb G.W.: 34.4lb N.W.: 32.2lb Note:Please allow ±0.5inch error due to manual measurement. *Features: Our cat tree is made from P2 grade particleboard, flannelette, sisal ropes, paper tube, plastic, and iron, especially covered by soft plush, which makes the cat tree super comfy and pet-friendly for cats. Multiple levels and layout with a top perch, an enclosed condo, a lower hammock, and several small platforms, it exactly meets cats’ needs for jumping, lounging, playing, hiding, and more. This medium cat tower is suitable for putting against the wall or at the corner due to its square shape. Some assembly is required but you do not worry about this. We have detailed instructions and matching accessories included with the product. Simple gray color makes this cat tower easy to match your other furniture. This is not only a practical cat supply but also a nice piece of furniture, adding some decoration to your house.