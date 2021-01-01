From ochine
Multifunctional Stainless Steel Vegetable Cutter, Hand Drum Rotary Grater, Circular Slicer, Vegetable Shredder
Advertisement
HEALTHY AND USEFUL - This round drum slicer blades are made of high quality stainless steel, other parts are made of food grade. BPA-free ABS plastic, this round mandoline slicer is safe for your health when grating cheese, fruits, carrots, potatoes, radish, cauliflowers ricer, nuts, chocolate, cabbages, breadcrumbs, cookies, pumpkins, etc. EFFORTLESS AND SAFE - With a big hopper and sharp blades, this round drum slicer can grate and slice large quantities of ingredients in a short time without hand hurt, this vegetable mandoline chopper is really a good tool in your kitchen MULTIPLE FUNCTIONS IN ONE TOOL- This round drum slicer has 3 easily interchangeable drum blades for different cooking choice, including fine, coarse grating/shredding, and slicing HUMANITY DESIGN- A suction base grips securely to clean, smooth areas for effortless grating with a simple turn of the handle, the round drum slicer sits diagonally, so the grated pieces fall out from this rotary cheese grater by themselve