Multifunctional Long And Widened Version Of Shock-absorbing Mechanical Treadmill
Non-electric treadmill, no power, mechanical walking machineIt can move in both directions and walk backwards. Walking backwards can consume more energy and achieve better exercise results.Fold instantly, save space, move lightly, and easy to use.This is a longer and wider model for more relaxed sports.Simple installation, just rotate 4 screws, easy installation, and use with confidence.Adjustable armrest height, suitable for all ages.Three grades of slope adjustment, different slope training with different intensity.High-precision running beltCast steel resistance wheel designThe tail eccentric wheel design, in use, by adjusting the eccentric wheel can better fit the ground in different conditions.LED display: show time / distance / speed / calories burned.Height adjustable range: 114-129cm/44.88-50.78 inProduct size: 124 x 60 x 129cm / 48.8 x 23.6 x 50.78 inRunning belt size: 112 x 36cm / 44 x 14 inLoad: 150kgs /330lbDriving force: mechanicalInclude:1x Walking machine1x English meter1x English manualThe color may sometimes be slightly different from the photo due to the color settings of the photo computer display or other reasons. （Everything is subject to the actual goods received）Due to manual measurement, please allow some deviation in the data. （Everything is subject to the actual goods received） Note:QUESTION: why doesn't the treadmill work? Where is the power switch?ANSWER: the mechanical treadmill does not have motor drive, so it needs the strength of legs and feet to drive the running belt.