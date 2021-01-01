From latitude run
Multifunction Home Office Computer Desk
Advertisement
Simple and practical design, keep your life simple and convenient. Perfectly combined the desk and bookshelf, this desk can exactedly meet your working or study needs. Thickened metal frame ensures superior stability and enable the writing desk to withstand high load bearing capacity up to 220 lbs. Attached with open storage shelf, the writing desk enlarges storage place without occupying much floor space. Powder coated surface with outstanding corrosion resistant performance shows long-term glossy appearance. With the two sets of X steel bars, the bookshelf, and the table frame is more stable, and the weight-bearing effect is beyond doubt. Color: Natural/White