Orange Multicolor Medallion Sumay Indoor Outdoor Patio Rug by World Market

Advertisement
-Refreshing a traditional vintage pattern with vibrant colors, the Sumay indoor-outdoor rug features an opulent medallion design in a multicolor palette. Orange, ivory, yellow and blue tones blend into a stunning showcase with a soft underfoot texture inspired by hand-knotted rugs. A durable accent for high-traffic areas available in standard and floor-runner sizes, this easy-to-clean area rug is weather-resistant for the deck or patio. Also could be used for in out rug,floor covering,indoor area rug,outdoor area rug,floor mat,mud room rug,easy clean rug,easy care rug,durable rug,resilient rug,pet friendly rug,2.5x8,2.5 x 8,2.5' x 8',2.5' x 8' rug,2.5' x 8' area rug,2'6"x8',2'6" x 8',long rug,hall rug,hallway rug,4x6,4 x 6,4' x 6',4' x 6' rug,4' x 6' area rug,5x8,5 x 8,5' x 8',5' x 8' rug,5' x 8' area rug,large rug,large area rug,8x10,8 x 10,8' x 10',8' x 10' rug,8' x 10' area rug,contemporary rug,vintage style rug,colorful rug,affordable rug,versatile rug. By Cost Plus World Market.57002797