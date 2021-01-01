Better Houseware Multi-Use White Medium Kitchen and Office Organizer, 8.25” x 10.25” and 6.5” Height – 4 White Coated Steel Divider Slots to Store Trays, Baking Pans, Cutting Boards or Office Supplies

Medium Size Storage Unit – With dimensions of 8. 25 by 10. 25 inches, our medium sized organizer will fit perfectly on a desk or kitchen counter or inside a cabinet or closet Long-Lasting Organizer – The coated steel wire will easily support heavy items, holding them in place securely Kitchen Organizing Rack – This organizer is perfect for the kitchen, as the four divider slots keep items like cutting boards, muffin pans, or serving trays close at hand Complementary White Color – With the white coating on the steel wire, this organizing unit will fit in nicely with whatever color scheme you have in your kitchen or office Convenient Office Storage – This multi-purpose organizer works well for items in the office, like folders, magazines or manuals, Weight: 1.04 Pounds, Manufacturer: Better Houseware