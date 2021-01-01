Multi Trestles Desk by TemaHome - Color: Brown - Finish: Walnut - (9500611124)

Perfect for the modern home office, this light-weight Multi Trestles Desk is simple and functional. Made with MDF and wood veneer, its unique geometric base is made from chrome. Bring a touch of contemporary design with the Multi Table Top Trestles Desk that is offered in a variety of table top finish. Based in Portugal, Temahome has been defining modern simplicity with its distinct line of contemporary furniture since 1981. Minimalist style and clean lines blend with stylistic function and form to create timeless pieces that will redefine any space. Temahomes unique selection of modern furniture includes beds, tables, desks, and bookshelves that come in a variety of styles and materials. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Brown. Finish: Walnut with Chrome