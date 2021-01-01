bareMinerals - Multi-Tasking Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Bisque , 0.07 ounce

Advertisement
bareMinerals Multi-Tasking Loose Powder Concealer is an utterly weightless loose powder concealer that protects your skin with SPF while effortlessly concealing imperfections, redness and blemishes Natural-looking coverage in a flash. With the added protection of broad spectrum SPF 20, this lightweight concealer covers acne, redness and other skin imperfections yet feels like nothing at all Dermatologist tested. Recommended by The Skin Cancer Foundation as effective broad spectrum sunscreen Clean Without Compromise: Cruelty-free and FREE OF parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, chemical sunscreen, triclosan, triclocarban, propylene glycol, mineral oil, coal tar, and microbeads 2 g / 0.07 oz. "Summer Bisque" is intended for medium complexions