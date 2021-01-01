Multi Stripe with Gray Sheets Printed Microfiber T/XLT 5 Piece Bed Set w/ Sheets - Room Essentials

Brighten the look of your sleeping nook with the Multi-Stripe with Gray Sheets Printed Microfiber Bed Set With Sheets from Room Essentials?. This multi-piece bedding set includes a comforter, fitted sheet and flat sheet, with one or two shams and pillowcases, all featuring microfiber construction for year-round comfort. The soft-filled comforter features tack-stitch quilting, and it's decorated with vibrant stripes against a white background for a lively color scheme. Also included are one or two matching striped shams, one or two solid pillowcases in charcoal gray, as well as charcoal-gray sheets to create a chic, cohesive look. Size: Twin/Twin Extra Long. Pattern: Multi Stripe.