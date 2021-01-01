Office Star Products Multi-Position Desk Riser, White

A new option in standing desk technology, this sit to stand desk converter makes it easy to create a stand up desk out of any traditional table top work surface. Dual handles and pneumatic lift let you easily move between 8 positions over a 10 in. height adjustment range to find your comfort zone, while a built in keyboard tray and tablet holder make it easier to access all the tools you need to get the job done. Upgrade your workspace with the OSP Furniture Multi-position Desk Riser. Color: White.