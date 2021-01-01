From feiss lighting
Multi-Port Canopy with Swag Hooks by Feiss Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (MPC03PN)
The smooth contemporary lines of the Multi-Port Canopy with Swag Hooks from Feiss highlight its functional feel. Unparalleled lighting customization options extend from a flat circular base in the form of parallel cylindrical sockets. Built for 4â€ junction boxes, this canopy provides a solid base to ensure chosen pendants shine even more brightly in a rooms lighting plan. Feiss, a Generation Lighting brand, began in New York when Murray Feiss came home after serving in the Navy during WWII and started selling porcelain lamps topped with his mother's hand sewn shades. Today, their products' authentic period details and energy efficient technologies are based on their motto, pride in the past and commitment to the future. Ranging from bronzed outdoor lighting to faceted crystal chandeliers, Feiss' unique, elegant products are built on the highest standards for materials and workmanship. Shape: Round. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel