From bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's Multi-Oval Drop Earrings in 14K Yellow Gold - 100% Exclusive

$292.32 on sale
($1,160.00 save 75%)
In stock
Buy at bloomingdale's

Description

Bloomingdale's Multi-Oval Drop Earrings in 14K Yellow Gold - 100% Exclusive-Jewelry & Accessories

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com