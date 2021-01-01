From zupora
Multi-Function Tempered Glass TV Stand With Height Adjustable Bracket Swivel 3-Tier
Product Description:Size: W43.30”*D15.7”*H49.2”; Glass: 0.3”/0.2”/0.2” black silk screen tempered glass; Tube: φ1.96”/3” black powder coated aluminium tube; NW: 53.794lbs; GW:57.09lbs; Packing Size: 46.7”*19.3”*6.3”.Fits 32-65 inch TV, MAX VESA: 23.6”*15.7”, black swivel bracket let you watch TV from anywhere in your room with a each 45 degree swivel angle.Easy to assemble with a specific instruction, each parts in single package in order.Capacity: 110lbs for the mount bracket; 88lbs for the top shelf; 55lbs for the middle and bottom shelf. All the shelves are made of tempered glasses, safe and easy to clean.Specifications:Size(WxDxH):1100X400X1250MM(43.3"X15.7"X49.2")MAX VESA:600X400MMVOLUME(CBM):0.093SUIT TV SIZE:32-65" TVG.W:25.9KG（57.09LBS）N.W:24.40KG（53.794LBS）PACKING SIZE:1185X490X160MM(46.7"X19.3"X6.3")BRACKET:BLACK SWIVEL BRACKETTEMPERED GLASS:T:8MM(0.3")；M:5MM(0.2")；B:5MM(0.2")TUBE:50X80MM BLACK POWDER COATED TUBE