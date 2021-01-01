LITTON LANE Multi Colored Metal Vintage Analog Tabletop Clock (Set of 3)

Advertisement
Use these clocks in 3 separate areas of your home to spread their vintage vibes while maintaining a distinct level of style everywhere you go in your vintage home. Placed on your console or coffee table, this table clock is sure to be a timeless addition to your home or office. Placed on your office or library shelves, tables, or consoles, this clock is sure make you on time for a style home. Designed with black rubber stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around. Requires 1 AA batteries. Not Included. This item comes shipped in one carton. The clock face features black roman numerals and clock hands. The clock mechanism runs silent. Suitable for indoor use only. These clocks come as a set of 3. Vintage inspired. Color: Multi.