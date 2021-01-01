From urban shop
Urban Shop Multi Color Square Fabric Pouf
Advertisement
The Urban Shop Multi Fabric Pouf will brighten up any room. Whether it's your living room, bedroom, study area, dorm room or any common area. The lovely colors will go with many different color pallets and schemes. It can also serve as an extra seating piece. Featuring a unique fabric appearance texture, it is made of polyester for a soft touch. This pouf will add color to any room. This Urban Shop Multi Color Fabric Pouf brings brightness to your decor. This pouf is perfect for alternative seating when having guests over. Put your feet up and relax with this Urban Shop Pouf!