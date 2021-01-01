Mine Finds by Jay King Multi-Color Crazy Lace and Mystic Agate Necklace

Jay King Multi-Color Crazy Lace and Mystic Agate Necklace Natural Mexican agate in unique shades of brown, red and gray together create a bold necklace profile that will set you apart from the crowd. Necklace measures approx. 18-1/4"L x 2-3/8"W with 2-3/4" extender Stamped .925 Hook closure Three freeform, flattened stations of multi-color mystic agate form necklace drape Round, multi-color beads of crazy lace agate complete necklace Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Stabilized Multi-Color Crazy Lace Agate - Round (6mm); mined in Mexico Stabilized Multi-Color Mystic Agate - Freeform (60x38mm to 48x29mm); mined in Mexico