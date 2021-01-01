From bungalow flooring
Bungalow Flooring Multi Color 18 in. x 27 in. Neoprene Bone Tile Inlay Door Mat
Advertisement
Good looks and comfort for your floors doesn't have to be expensive. The Surfaces Collection™ by Bungalow Flooring is where great design meets functionality at an affordable price. Our FoFLOR™ line of mats offer high-res images on a comfy 4-mil rubber foam backing, while our Premium Comfort™ mats offer the same great designs on an 8-mil foam backing for those who like twice the comfort. And because the Surfaces Collections™ come multiple sizes & designs, they're ideal for kitchens, laundry rooms, bathrooms, dorm rooms, or any area that could use a pop of style and comfort. And we make care a breeze; just throw in the washing machine and air dry. Great styles, real comfort, and easy care. That's the Surfaces Collection™ by Bungalow Flooring.