From burt's bees
Burt's Bees Multi Benefit Mascara Black - 0.32 fl oz
Advertisement
Burt's Bees All Aflutter Multi-Benefit Mascara is a 4-in-1 mascara that volumizes, lengthens and defines your lashes for an all-day effect. The brush and formula work together to give you multiple benefits while making lashes look healthy. This 100percent natural origin mascara is made with jojoba oil and naturally moisturizing beeswax to nourish lashes. One of two available shades, Classic Black works well on all eye and skin tones to give you long, eye-catching lashes. Our Multi-Benefit black mascara is gentle enough for your delicate eye area and safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. It's also formulated without parabens, phthalates, SLS, petrolatum or synthetic fragrances. And, it's ophthalmologist tested and cruelty free. Usage Directions: Apply eyeshadow and eyeliner prior to applying mascara. Remove wand from mascara barrel and wipe any excess mascara with a tissue or on the edge of the barrel. Apply from the base of your upper lashes up and away from your eye, twisting the mascara brush as you go. Repeat application from the base of your lower lashes and down away from your eye. Let each coat dry for 20-30 seconds to avoid clumping and repeat with a second or third coat as needed.