Mullin Plug-in Wall Sconce (Includes LED Light Bulb) Matte Black - Globe Electric

The straight bell shade of the Globe Electric Mullin Plug-In or Hardwire Wall Sconce hangs from a perfectly rounded sconce arm to create a classic silhouette. The matte black finish is expertly accented with antique brass to complete the look. You can place this light next to your bed as a reading light or in your home office creating a functionally stylish decor. With the option of plugging it in or hardwiring it in place, the options are truly endless. Functionality, versatility, and style that complements any décor.